Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFS. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

IFS opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $344.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 48.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

