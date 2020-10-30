Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.40%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

