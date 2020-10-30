Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.