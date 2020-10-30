Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

IVZ opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 95.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

