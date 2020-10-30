Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.57

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 6400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVQ.U. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

