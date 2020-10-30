Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

ISTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $13.10 on Friday. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Investar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Investar by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

