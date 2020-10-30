Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Electric (NYSE: GE):

10/29/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.81 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00.

10/23/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company’s second-quarter 2020 results were severely impacted by the pandemic, with sales down 24.2% year over year. Though the company is working on several counter measures, it remains wary of the impact of the pandemic-related uncertainties on its operations — especially Healthcare, Aviation and Power — for the rest of 2020. Also, forex woes might hurt in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the company’s bottom-line estimates have been lowered for the third quarter. Despite all the headwinds, the company’s portfolio-restructuring program, digital business, deleveraging efforts and solid liquidity seem encouraging. For the second half of 2020 and 2021, the company anticipates generating positive free cash flow.”

10/13/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.25 to $6.81. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – General Electric had its “fair value” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

