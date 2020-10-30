Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 738% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

