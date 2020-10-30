Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) versus Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Financial Analysis

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 22.74% -160.69% 35.97% Alexion Pharmaceuticals 15.28% 22.57% 14.73%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 7 15 1 2.74

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $143.43, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $428.41 million 3.59 $21.50 million $0.55 17.49 Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.99 billion 5.19 $2.40 billion $9.74 12.14

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD. The company pipeline products also include olinciguat, an oral and once-daily vascular sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of patients suffering from sickle cell diseases; praliciguat, an oral, once daily systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of heart failure and for diabetic nephropathy; IW 6463, a central nervous system penetrant oral sGC stimulator in clinical development for serious neurodegenerative diseases; and two organ targeted programs for the treatment of liver and lung. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Japan, as well as a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company is developing ALXN1210 (Intravenous) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of gMG and NMOSD; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase III clinical trials for PNH and aHUS; ALXN1810 (Subcutaneous) that is in Phase I clinical trial for renal diseases; and ALXN1720 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of disease states involving dysregulated terminal complement activity. Further, it is developing ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 and ABY-039, which are in Phase I clinical trials for neonatal Fc receptor. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; collaborations with Caelum Biosciences, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc.; agreement with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.; and a partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

