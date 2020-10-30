iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

