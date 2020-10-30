iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,584 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

