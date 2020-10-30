Itaconix plc (ITX.L) (LON:ITX) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.70

Itaconix plc (ITX.L) (LON:ITX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 14442041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.49.

Itaconix plc (ITX.L) Company Profile (LON:ITX)

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures bio-based polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe and North America. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix TSI, Itaconix DSP, Itaconix CHT, and Itaconix VELASOFT water soluble polymers; and Itaconix ZINADOR 22L and 35L, which are water soluble odor neutralizers used in cleaning and hygiene, energy and industry, surface coatings, and agriculture and food applications.

