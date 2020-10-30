J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JSAIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

