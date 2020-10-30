Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.00

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 879077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.85.

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) Company Profile (LON:JWNG)

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Brand Performance, Online Performance, and Data, Analysis & Technology. It offers marketing agency and consultancy services. The company also provides data services and consultancy; agency services; search engine optimization; Website design and build; online marketing and media; and product development services.

