JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 917.08 ($11.98).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.92. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 663.22.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

