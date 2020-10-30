Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

