Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €68.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.48 ($99.39).

ETR:FME opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

