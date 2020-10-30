Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €61.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.85 ($61.00).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

