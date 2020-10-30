Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $24.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.86.

SHW opened at $692.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.87. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $105,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,861 shares of company stock valued at $48,967,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

