Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn ($2.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

VRNS stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 398,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

