Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

REXR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

REXR stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,342,000 after buying an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after buying an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,425 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,013,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

