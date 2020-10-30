Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

SLG opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

