Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€1.70” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.45 ($2.88).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

