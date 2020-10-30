Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€22.30” Price Target for freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNTN. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

Get freenet AG (FNTN.F) alerts:

FNTN opened at €15.51 ($18.24) on Tuesday. freenet AG has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.31.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.