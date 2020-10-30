Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

