Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $510.00

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 1957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

