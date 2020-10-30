JMP Securities Boosts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $33.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

KURA stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 539,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

