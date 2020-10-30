JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YY. Benchmark increased their price objective on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $99.35.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JOYY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in JOYY by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

