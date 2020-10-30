JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €130.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €126.38 and a 200 day moving average of €111.97. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.