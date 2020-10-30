JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €130.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €126.38 and a 200 day moving average of €111.97. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.