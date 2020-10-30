JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

ETR:DB1 opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

