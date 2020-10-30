JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Monday. Schaeffler AG has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.21.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

