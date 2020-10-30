JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 82 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.08.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

