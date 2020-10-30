JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

UMPQ stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

