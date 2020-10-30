JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

ELUXY stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

