JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

