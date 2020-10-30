Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $49.29 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00011057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $49.29 million and $8.86 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

