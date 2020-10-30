KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.