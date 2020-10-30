KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $30.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in KBR by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

