KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised KDDI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KDDI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. KDDI has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

