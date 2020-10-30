Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.08-4.08 EPS.

K opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.