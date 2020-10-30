Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

