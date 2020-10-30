Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $21,380.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00268257 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00007784 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

