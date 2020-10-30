Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €162.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

ETR BC8 opened at €149.10 ($175.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €158.40. Bechtle AG has a twelve month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a twelve month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 34.27.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

