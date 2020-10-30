KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

UPS stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after buying an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

