KeyCorp Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $41.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

L Brands stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $599,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

