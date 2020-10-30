KeyCorp Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $56.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

MasTec stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

