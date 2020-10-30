KeyCorp Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $365.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.39.

NYSE MA opened at $293.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,571 shares of company stock worth $65,431,990 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

