KeyCorp Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $34.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 298,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

