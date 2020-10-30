KeyCorp Weighs in on Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

