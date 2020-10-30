Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.